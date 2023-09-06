King Charles thanks Worcester school for Coronation song
Pupils who recorded a song for the Coronation have received a thank you letter on behalf of King Charles III.
Some 380 children at Kempsey Primary School in Worcester recorded the track, called Coronation Day, in March.
A copy of the recording had been sent to Buckingham Palace ahead of the event on 6 May.
A card from the King and Queen Camilla arrived this week which said: "We are deeply touched by your kind and thoughtful message."
Tracey Were, chairwoman of the school's Parent Teacher Association, said the card was accompanied by a letter sent by the palace's head of royal correspondence, Thomas Claridge, who thanked the school on behalf of the King.
"The King was touched to receive a copy of the musical recording produced by the pupils of Kempsey Primary School," it said.
Ms Were told BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester: "It was very exciting to receive the letter from Buckingham Palace."
'Really thrilled'
The song had been recorded at Old Smithy Recording Studios, after being written by councillor Neil Stevens at Kempsey Parish Council.
"He asked us whether we would like to record it for the Coronation," Ms Were explained, adding that the school had arranged to record the song throughout one day.
She said they had not expected to receive anything from the King but were "really thrilled" to have received the letter, which is due to be framed and displayed in the school's reception.
