Plans unveiled for 350 new homes on farmland near Hereford
Plans to build a new 350-home estate on farmland have been unveiled.
Developers want to build a 23-hectare site on land south of the A438 Ledbury Road, east of Hereford.
The site will see "predominantly two-storey buildings" including terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.
A pre-application submission was sent to Herefordshire Council in May, with an outline planning application expected later this year.
A consultation website outlining the proposal said the "pedestrian-friendly" estate, near Lugg Meadow, would also include employment areas, alongside a farm shop and café.
Three schools and a nursery also lie close by, with the Hampton Dene doctors' surgery and a nearby church both "within walking distance," of the estate.
Lead developer, STL Group, said it was "excited" by the possibility of utilising renewable energy being generated at a nearby plant, adding that "other renewable energy sources" would be embedded in the proposals.
The website is accepting public views until 17 September.
