Fourth attempt to build homes on Worcester outskirts
Plans to build homes on the outskirts of Worcester have been put forward again, for the fourth time in five years.
The latest plan would see up to eight homes built off Bransford Road in Rushwick.
That proposal has already been rejected once by Malvern Hills District Council and older plans to build 42 homes have been thrown out twice by the council and once by an inspector.
The first plans were submitted in 2019.
The applicant Custom Land is also appealing against the previous decision to reject plans for eight homes on the site.
Another developer, Lioncourt Homes, is already planning to build 120 homes in Rushwick.
