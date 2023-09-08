Residents campaign to save Kidderminster park's paddling pool
Residents are fundraising to keep a paddling pool in a Kidderminster park after the council said it could not afford to repair it.
The pool in St George's Park has been shut off to users after a £104,000 bill to replace a pump emerged.
Resident Jacqui Penn, part of the campaign to save the pool, said closing it for good would be a "travesty".
The town council said it had been paying to maintain it since 2017 and hoped residents could find the money.
Ms Penn said she had taken three generations to the park and wanted to do what she could to preserve the pool.
"It would be an absolute travesty to close it and replace it with a flowerbed," she explained.
"The [campaign] committee has organised a petition to present to Kidderminster Town Council.
"We've got 1,280 signatures at present and we're approaching local business to try and sponsor the project to keep it open because all the mums just feel passionate."
Another resident Moshahid Hussain said he lived opposite the park and played in the pool as a child.
"We thoroughly enjoyed it and it's sad to hear that they're no longer operating it this year, especial [for] toddlers," he said.
The park was previously run by Wyre Forest District Council before the site and two others were handed over to the town council in about 2017.
It is the only pool of its type in the district after Bewdley's pool was dug up.
The town council agreed last year to wait and see whether the community could raise the necessary funds before making a decision on the pool's future.
Councillor David Ross, the authority's Conservative leader, said the "renewal" of the pool was not possible in the current financial climate and the council had already spent £75,000 on repairs and maintenance.
He said keeping the water clean and the pool fit for use also cost the council £1,500 a week.
"One also has to think that [it's] £104,000 for a facility that's open for 42 days a year," he added.
He said Wyre Forest District Council had handed the park over because it could not afford to maintain it, and hoped that residents found the funds and there would be "good news" by December when the matter came before his authority once more.
The council could "top up" funds if a "significant" amount was raised, he added.
