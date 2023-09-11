Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Bewdley
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Bewdley, police said.
West Mercia Police said an attack happened on Load Street at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.
A man was "quickly located" and arrested shortly after 04:30 BST on Monday. He remains in police custody.
PC Dan Windsor said: "I know that incidents like this, particularly in a small town like Bewdley, can be worrying for the public."
He added that it was thought to be an isolated incident.
A police cordon is in place at the scene while investigations continue.
