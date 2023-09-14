Redditch donor drive for girl with rare blood condition
A care home is holding a stem cell donor drive in the name of a five-year-old girl with a rare blood condition.
Emilia, from Redditch, needs a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in May.
While a match had been found for Emilia, her dad James said the family wanted to sign as many others up to the stem cell registry as possible.
"I'm keen to raise awareness and help other people," he said. "There's so many people out there that need help."
Aplastic anaemia is a condition where the bone marrow and stem cells do not produce enough blood cells.
About 30 to 40 children are diagnosed with it each year, according to Great Ormond Street HospitaI.
James said Emilia was referred to Birmingham Children's Hospital for tests after beginning to suffer unexplained tiredness and bruising earlier this year.
Following a charity appeal, a bone marrow donor was found for Emilia in Germany but the family is mindful of the gruelling treatment ahead.
"She has to go in and have chemotherapy which lasts about seven to 10 days, then she will hopefully have the bone marrow transplant," said James.
Starting next week, Emilia will remain in hospital isolation for three months to avoid infection, with her mum Steph staying and James visiting on weekends.
Volunteers aged between 17-55 are invited to Millcroft care home in Alfrick Close, Redditch, from 10:00 BST for an awareness day and to sign the stem cell donor registry.
Care home manager Lyndsay Sard said staff and workers had been determined to help after hearing about Emilia's condition.
