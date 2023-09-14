Redditch allotment users count cost of thefts
- Published
Thieves have broken into three storage containers at allotments and stolen equipment worth £10,000.
Garden tools, water pumps, strimmers and rotavators were among items taken from Church Hill Allotments in Redditch, Worcestershire.
Allotments chairman Steve Betteridge said people would "never replace everything that's gone".
West Mercia Police is investigating, following the overnight raid between 31 August and 1 September.
Mr Betteridge stated: "They literally just angle-grinded through all the locks.
"All the gates had been cut open. It was a shock just seeing completely empty containers."
Gordon Thomas, 83, an allotment user of 20 years, said he had lost a rotavator worth £600.
He said: "I worked till I was 68... I worked hard all my life and now this is my hobby.
"I just come down here and chill out and then to have this happen... it's devastating, it really is."
Higher fencing is being installed at three sites in Worcester following a spate of equipment and produce thefts.
Elsewhere in the county, Droitwich has seen incidents, with the Westwood Lodge allotments targeted several times in June and July.
Neighbouring Hereford has also been targeted. John Duggan, an allotment user from the city, said: "The annoying thing is if they steal vegetables, you've put all that work in. People will nick the veg... if they can get in and nobody's looking."
The National Allotment Society said theft was "a fairly consistent issue on allotments".
It stated it was starting a project looking at "providing recommendations for fences and locks to try and help allotments improve their security".
The society added its advice to sites was to "consider good border security fencing and hedges to block lines of sight".