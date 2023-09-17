Decision looms over traveller site plans in Worcester
A decision is looming on controversial plans for a new traveller site in Worcester, which hundreds of people have objected to.
Up to 10 permanent traveller pitches could be built on land next to the A4440 in St Peter's.
Officers at Worcester City Council have recommended the plans, which have attracted more than 260 objections, are turned down.
The planning committee is due to make a decision on Thursday.
It was due to be discussed 18 months ago but was pulled from the agenda at the last minute.
Back then, a total of 160 objections were made against the bid by landowner Roger Lethem but the number has increased by more than 100.
The council's planning officers had advised councillors to turn the application down saying the traveller site would "erode and harm" the landscape.
The land lies at the tip of a huge "urban extension" which will see more than 2,600 homes built between St Peter's in the south of Worcester, Norton and Broomhall.
Mr Lethem did not respond to the Local Democracy Reporting Service's request for comment.
