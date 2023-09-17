Praise for Poundland taking over Staffordshire Wilko shops
News that Wilko branches in four towns will be taken over by Poundland's owners has been welcomed.
Former Wilko stores in Stafford, Rugeley, Leek and and Lichfield will become Poundland branches after an agreement was struck with Pepco.
Wilko went into administration last month and Stafford's branch in Broad Street closed on Tuesday.
Stafford Borough Council's deputy leader Rob Kenney said it was "good news".
Rugeley's Wilko store in Market Street was shutting on Sunday.
A session has been planned to provide one-to-one support for Wilko staff including benefits advice and IT skills training.
Stafford's Guildhall Shopping Centre was previously home to a Poundland branch but it was one of several shops to have closed in recent years.
There was also previously a Poundland in Lower Brook Street in Rugeley.
Poundland said its new lease agreements were set to be completed in "early autumn" and it aimed to open stores by the end of 2023.
Managing director Barry Williams said they would "ensure a significant number of the Wilko colleagues will join our Poundland team".
"We recognise the last few weeks have been difficult for them and we will move quickly to secure new consents from landlords so we can offer them the certainty they deserve."
