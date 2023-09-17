Arrests made after treasure hoard found in Herefordshire
Two men were arrested after police discovered a large treasure hoard in Herefordshire.
West Mercia Police said an investigation is underway after the discovery was made in Cradley at the end of August.
The men, aged 65 and 66, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and handling tainted coins and have been released on police bail.
Officers are investigating the incident under the the Treasure Act 1996.
It is also being investigated under the Dealing in Cultural Objects (Offences) Act 2003.
