Former West Mercia officer would have been dismissed had he not quit
- Published
A police officer who pursued inappropriate relationships with vulnerable women would have been sacked had he not resigned, a disciplinary panel has found.
Former West Mercia PC Alex MacPherson was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.
He has been banned from working for any police force.
The panel heard both women were victims of crimes that the officer had met through his duties.
The 55-year-old, who was based in south Worcestershire, began a three-year relationship with one woman, shortly after she reported being assaulted in August 2018, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
In the first two months, he exchanged "over 300 messages with her on his work mobile phone," the watchdog added.
'Protect not exploit'
West Mercia Police said he had also "attempted to establish an emotional and sexual relationship" with a second woman in March 2021.
Assistant chief constable Richard Cooper, said: "In our role as police officers we come in to contact with people when they are at their most vulnerable.
"Our job is to protect them, not to exploit them as MacPherson did."
He said the officer had used his position to "take advantage of vulnerable victims," describing it as "abhorrent" and "totally unacceptable".
The former officer was investigated following a routine audit of his work phone, with the case referred to the IOPC.
The watchdog's regional director Derrick Campbell said: "When officers abuse their position for a sexual purpose, it threatens to undermine the public's trust that the vast majority of officers work extremely hard to build.
"The former officer started a sexual relationship with a woman who was in a vulnerable position, which continued for several years."
He said the IOPC investigation "ensured he was held accountable for his actions".
The IOPC said a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider any potential offence, but it later decided not to bring any criminal charges.
