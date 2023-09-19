Worcester bridge shuts after suspect device pulled from river
Published
A city bridge closed temporarily after a suspected unexploded bomb was found in a river.
Police were called to Worcester Bridge after a magnet fisher pulled the device from the River Severn.
Local officers warned a controlled explosion near Powick would be "loud" but "nothing to be concerned about".
Traffic was diverted across the river on Carrington Bridge, with pedestrians advised to use alternative footbridges while the area was made safe.
A cordon around the bridge has now been lifted.
