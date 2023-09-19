Alvechurch course helps homeless and veterans into equine jobs
Veterans and the homeless are among people who have been supported into equine careers through a training course.
The initiative is held at racing stables owned by horse trainer Ian Williams in Alvechurch, Worcestershire.
Students are taught practical skills by former jump jockeys to help them progress into jobs.
The provider of the course, RMF Training, said it hoped the coaching would help alleviate labour shortages.
Levi Jones said his mental health had improved after applying through the job centre to become a student on the course.
"Just being outside and working with animals... I find them less judgemental than people and easier to get on with," he added.
Fellow student Richard Scott, who is now employed at the stables, said the job had given him purpose.
"I've never even been around horses in my life. It feels great, its better than sitting around doing nothing all day," he said.
The course is funded by West Midlands Combined Authority and gives ex-offenders and people who are long-term unemployed a chance to learn new skills.
Former jump jockeys Dominic Elsworth and Ryan Hatch have given students knowledge to manage horses and care for their health.
"Horses, they don't judge you and they can give you so much back," Mr Elsworth said.
"[The course] can totally change people's circumstances and their future."
