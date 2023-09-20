Hereford fire station to host open day
An open day is taking place at Hereford fire station to give visitors an insight into life as a firefighter.
There will be the chance to ride in a fire engine, learn about fire safety and watch aerial ladder demonstrations.
Station crew said they hoped to welcome lots of visitors to the event on Saturday.
Watch Commander Rob Purdie said: "Young budding firefighters will be able to live the life of a firefighter for the day."
He added: "It's a chance for us to meet the community and give them an insight into what we do on a day-to-day basis."
West Mercia Police and the fire prevention team will also be at the event.
