Herefordshire Council forecasts £13.5m budget overspend
Herefordshire Council has revealed an expected overspend of £13.5m amid "significant budget pressures".
The local authority said it was facing rising costs due to inflation, the cost of fuel and increasing demand for adult and children's social care.
A report outlining actions to reduce the overspend will be considered in a cabinet meeting on 28 September.
Despite "significant financial challenges" the council said it had remained "financially stable".
It said it was also "committed to reducing the cost pressures as soon as possible".
The local authority has a revenue budget of about £193.3m to deliver services in the current 2023-24 financial year.
But it added its "most significant" budget pressure was in children's and young people's services, where the current forecast was a projected overspend of £10.6m.
Herefordshire Council said action had already been taken, including restrictions on purchases of non-essential items.
It said it had also reduced the number of interim and agency staff and implemented restrictions on the recruitment of permanent staff.
A review of services was also under way, the local authority said.
