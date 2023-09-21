Malvern winter attraction offers free family tickets
Thousands of free tickets for a winter attraction will be given away to help families enjoy Christmas.
Up to 20,000 tickets will be up for grabs to visit Winter Glow at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern.
It will feature activities such as an ice rink, light trail and Christmas market.
Tickets will be available to schools in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire that apply for the giveaway, the organisers said.
Event manager Chris Gage said he was looking forward to inviting families to the event, which runs from 24 November to 6 January.
"We understand that this year has brought about significant financial challenges for many families, with the rising cost of living making things even tougher," he added.
