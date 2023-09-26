New operating theatres open at Redditch's Alexandra Hospital
State-of-the-art operating theatres have opened at a hospital.
The purpose-built facilities at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch mean patients who need surgery will be seen more quickly, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said.
The £18m theatres, which were used for the first time on Monday, are part of plans to develop the Alexandra Hospital as a surgical centre of excellence
Staff said it would also mean the hospital was fit for the future.
The theatres will allow medical and nursing staff to provide care to about 2,300 patients a year, once fully operational.
They will be used to treat urology, general surgery, orthopaedic and gynaecology patients requiring day case or inpatient surgery and bring the total number of theatres at the Alexandra Hospital to nine.
They are part of a development which also includes staff changing facilities and a recovery space for patients, due to open in October following a further phase of work.
Dr Jo Marriott, consultant anaesthetist and divisional director of the specialised clinical services division at the trust, said: "These facilities will bring much-needed increased theatre capacity.
"This means that we can see more patients a year resulting in improved access and reduced waiting times for all patients across Worcestershire and beyond.
"The development also ensures we have theatre accommodation that is fit for purpose in the future. This will undoubtedly result in improved patient experience, efficiency and staff morale."
Steve Goodyear, consultant vascular and endovascular surgeon and divisional director for surgery added: " It's a vital part of our plans for the future of our services and our hospitals, and a further demonstration of our commitment to providing the best quality and experience of care and outcomes for our patients."
