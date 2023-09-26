Plans to convert Worcester railway shed into apartments stalls
Plans to turn a former railway yard into flats may be on hold after the building was given listed status.
Developer Promanco wants to transform The Railway Yard, in Midlands Road, Worcester, into 50 new apartments.
The 19th Century building was listed by Historic England in October last year, eight months after the planning application was submitted.
Promanco said it was "considering how to respond" to the building's recent grade II listing.
Historic England said the building was "architecturally striking and functionally effective" and "surviving well".
The conservation group also said the building was an "excellent representation" of the style of historic railway company Midland Railway, which was formed in 1844.
'Innovative development'
It added the Victorian building was also part of a number of valuable and listed railway buildings in and around the Shrub Hill area.
Julia Day, from Inchbald Day Planning which represents Promanco, said the developer was weighing up its options.
"Following the statutory listing to a grade II listed building by Historic England of the Old Railway Yard in Midland Road, Worcester, the developer is considering how to respond," she said.
"The applicant Promanco looks forward to working with the city council to help deliver this exciting innovative development which will bring much-needed flats to the city."
The planning application detailed how the roof of the building would be removed to make way for a new four-storey block.
The building is currently home to indoor playground The Buzz and rock-climbing centre Redpoint.
