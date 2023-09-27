Owner's shock as car drives into Worcester tanning shop
- Published
A tanning shop owner said thousands of pounds of damage was caused after a car drove into its building.
It smashed through the window of Heatwave Worcester on Canada Way at around 12:30 BST on Tuesday.
Owner Nicole Le Poidevin said two customers were inside at the time, with her and her dog Frank, but fortunately all were unhurt.
West Mercia Police said after the crash, the driver was also unhurt and the car had minor damage.
Ms Le Poidevin, who owns the shop with her mother, said her dog Frank had been unwell in the morning so she decided to take him to work with her.
"I looked out of the window and I saw a car mount the pavement a bit then stop," she said.
She then saw the car start to move forward at speed.
"I had the dog attached to a lead and I pulled him back behind the desk by me, just in time as the car came crashing through the window," she added.
"The car hit my desk, it is built into the shop and has a concrete top and it literally wiped that out."
Allow Facebook content?
This article contains content provided by Facebook. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Facebook cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Ms Le Poidevin said the shop recently underwent a refurbishment to mark its fourth anniversary.
Two new tanning beds were badly damaged along with the shop's front window, desk, computer and till.
She said they were awaiting their insurance company to send surveyors to assess the damage but will be closed for some time for repairs.
"We're still really, really lucky no one was hurt or affected, the lady walked out unscathed as well," Ms Le Poidevin added.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it freed a woman in her 70s at the scene who was unable to get out of her car due to debris, before making the car and building safe.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk