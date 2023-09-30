Biker dies in Kington van crash near medical centre
A man died when his motorcycle and a van crashed near a medical centre.
The crash involving a Suzuki bike and white Renault Master van happened on the A4111 Eardisley Road, Kington, Herefordshire, near the Kington Medical Practice at about 14:25 BST on Friday.
The 63-year-old man died from his injuries later the same day, West Mercia Police said.
Witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage from the area at the time have been asked to contact the force.
