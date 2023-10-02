'Injured' West Mercia PC seen playing rugby convicted of fraud
A police officer caught playing rugby while claiming he was unable to work due to a back injury has been given a suspended prison sentence for fraud.
West Mercia PC Ethan Aherne, who had been based in south Worcestershire, had also taken up another job while "off sick" from the force.
Suspicious anti-corruption officers travelled to Cardiff as part of their inquiries and found him playing sport.
The force said he "abused" support systems in place for officers.
At Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, Aherne was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year.
He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay back the £12,999.72 of police salary he obtained fraudulently during his "sickness" period.
He resigned from the force in December 2022 after 15 months' service, West Mercia Police said. He is set to face misconduct proceedings.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: "I'm pleased that Aherne has faced justice for his offences.
"Officers have a gruelling job and we have a wide range of support mechanisms in place to support them with both their physical and mental health.
"Aherne totally abused the support systems in place, taking up valuable resources and money.
"His actions were dishonest and immoral. Officers like him have no place in our force."
