E-scooters confiscated in Redditch over public road use
Police have stopped riders and confiscated e-scooters in Redditch.
It has been in response to concerns in the town, with reports of dangerous riding as well as children using them.
It is legal to buy e-scooters and ride them on private land, but it is currently illegal to use privately owned ones on roads, pavements and cycle lanes.
Using one on a public road could mean a £300 fine and six points on your driving licence.
Five of the vehicles were confiscated by police in the town on Monday.
Until July, Redditch had its own trial "hire and ride" scheme, which meant it was legal for those over 18 with a driving licence to use hired scooters, as the operator provided third party insurance.
Insp Richard Field from West Mercia Police said hire scooters had led to some confusion around privately owned e-scooter use.
"We have been sending out a message to the local community through social media on what the law is," he said.
"The education phase has stopped, and now it is about us using enforcement."
Sgt Jemma Towers from the force said: "You cannot get insurance for them, so therefore when they are used on the roads, action needs to be taken to remove them."
Marija Ignjatovic used e-scooters until she had a serious accident after hitting a kerb.
She now uses a mobility scooter to get to work and back, and has been told she is likely to have long-term knee and ligament damage.
"It wasn't until I got to the hospital, they told me I had suffered a serious fracture to my fibula, and my tibia was shattered into five pieces," she said.
She does not believe e-scooters should be allowed on the road at all
"I've seen so many people use them without the proper protection," she said.
The Department for Transport said: "It is illegal to ride privately owned e-scooters on roads, cycle lanes or pavements.
"We are currently running trials in certain areas as we recognise the potential e-scooters have, but safety remains our priority while we explore the wider impacts of e-scooters to help us consider options for new regulations."
