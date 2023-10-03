Asylum seekers living in Leominster hotel being relocated
Asylum seekers are being relocated from the hotel they are living in due to issues with the building, a volunteer group has said.
Talbot Hotel in Leominster has housed up to 75 people since August.
Leominster Priory Church group said some children had just begun to settle in their new schools and families had been making friends.
Herefordshire Council said the families were being moved outside of the county.
Leominster town councillor Mark Woodall said the families felt supported within the community and were saddened to leave.
"It is very disappointing that the home office chose a location and a hotel in such a bad state of repair," he said.
Community pastor David Bland said the move had torn people's lives apart and would significantly affect families.
"Children had places at school so they were wrenched out of school, wrenched out of new friendships," he said.
"They were our friends, they were our neighbours and they will continue to be our friends," Mr Bland added.
Herefordshire Council said the hotel had been used by the Home Office as contingency accommodation and was operationally managed by Serco.
It said it had been told on Monday about the move.
"The Home Office makes the decision on which hotels are used as contingency accommodation and where they place those seeking asylum. It is their decision working with their local provider on whether a hotel is fit for purpose.
"At this stage we do not have any information on when the Talbot Hotel will become operational once more."
The Home Office has declined to comment.
