Part of Hull centre to be pedestrianised in trial
- Published
Part of Hull centre is to be pedestrianised as part of a trial by the police and city council to "create a safe environment for revellers".
The trial follows a consultation with local bars and taxi companies.
The closed off roads will run from Liberty Lane to the junction of Alfred Gelder Street from 21:00 to 03:00 for a three week period from Saturday.
Access will be available to emergency vehicles and residents living in the area.
Chief Inspector Barry Longstaff, from Humberside Police, said there was "overriding support for the pedestrianisation" due to the narrow pavements which have meant large numbers of people walking in the road.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.