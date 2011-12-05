People in Yorkshire are being asked about plans to construct what could be the world's largest offshore windfarm.

About 2,600 turbines are proposed for the site at Dogger Bank, located 77m (125km) off Hornsea.

It will require miles of cabling and improvements to electricity substations across East Yorkshire.

Consultations will be held in Bridlington, Beverley, Cottingham, Barmston and Brandesburton.

The development is being led by the consortium Forewind, which includes Npower and Scottish and Southern, together with Norwegian energy companies Statoil and Statkraft.

Developers said Dogger Bank could generate up to 3 gigawatts of electricity.

Consultation events will be held at locations near the proposed onshore cable route starting Monday and will last five days.