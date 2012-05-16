Call for elected mayor in North East Lincolnshire
An MP has called for Grimsby and Cleethorpes to be run by a directly-elected mayor.
Cleethorpes' Conservative MP Martin Vickers said the area should have a mayor despite the recent vote by nine out of 11 English cities to reject elected mayors.
He said a mayor would "provide a focal point and necessary leadership".
North East Lincolnshire Council's leader claimed a mayor would be more expensive than the current system.
But Mr Vickers said the government should have "imposed" mayors, not allowed towns to hold referendums.
'Public mood'
He denied claims the mayoral system was undemocratic because it would be introduced by Parliament, which had received a mandate from the electorate.
"The leader of the community should have support by way of a local vote," he said.
"It's clearly the will of the government, and over the recent years it has been the policy of all the major parties."
In the referendums earlier this month, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, Wakefield, Coventry, Leeds and Bradford voted against the idea, with Bristol and Doncaster voting in favour.
Chris Shaw, the Labour leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said Mr Vickers' call went against the recent poll results and the MP needed "to catch up with the mood of the public".
Mr Shaw said: "It [elected mayors] would be a far more expensive model because you'd have £80,000 for a mayor then he'd want to pay his cabinet on top of that.
"Quite frankly, the costs would run out of all proportion."