Humberside PCC: Concern over chosen deputy's workload
- Published
Concerns have been raised about the potential appointment of a Conservative councillor as the deputy Humberside police and crime commissioner (PCC).
East Riding councillor Paul Robinson was selected by PCC Matthew Grove to be his deputy last week.
Chairman of the Humberside Police and Crime Panel David Rudd said he was concerned Mr Robinson would not have time to be able to fulfil both roles.
The panel is due to discuss the issue at a meeting on 21 December.
Mr Rudd said: "What we are concerned with is that he's able to actually fulfil that role [of deputy PCC] and have the time to fulfil that role and also be able to look after the interest of the south bank residents as well as the north bank residents."
A spokesperson for Mr Grove said: "The appointment needs to be confirmed at a meeting of the police and crime panel.
"Out of respect to the panel and the due process that has to be followed, Matthew will not be making any further comment until after that process has been concluded."