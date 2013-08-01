A riding school in North Lincolnshire is being investigated by the council for allegedly operating illegally.

The school in Barnetby was raided on Wednesday by North Lincolnshire Council, police and two animal charities.

Children were paying for lessons, cleaning out stables, grooming and feeding horses - at times without adult supervision, the council said.

The council said the school did not have a Riding Establishment Licence.

A number of horses were also found to be unsuitable for hire, it added.

The authority said the school's facilities were in a poor state with "four months worth of horse manure scattered around" the pasture field.

Keith Vickers, chairman of North Lincolnshire Council's licensing committee, said: "The running of this riding school gives serious concern.

"The owner seems to have little regard to the welfare of the animals and even less for the children, who they place in potential danger with no responsible adult supervision.

"I understand that the facilities were found to be in a poor state, with leaking roofs on some of the stables, where ponies were housed, leaving their bedding wet."

An improvement notice was served on the owner and enforcement action was ongoing, the council said.