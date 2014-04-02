Hull border expansion to be put to vote in East Yorkshire
- Published
A referendum is to be held in parts of East Yorkshire over the possible expansion of the boundary of neighbouring Hull City Council.
It follows plans by Hull City Council for a biomass power station on land it owns near Hedon in East Yorkshire.
East Riding of Yorkshire councillors voted unanimously at a full council meeting to hold a postal vote in wards or part of wards bordering Hull.
The vote over which authority runs the area is expected this summer.
'Strongly resist'
Ann Suggit, an independent councillor for South West Holderness, which includes Hedon, had tabled a motion asking East Riding Council to "strongly resist" attempts by Hull City Council to expand its administrative boundaries.
Mrs Suggit said she was concerned about the plans for the power station and eco park at the site of the former Hedon aerodrome in Hull Road.
"We don't want to move into Hull," she added.
Councillors were asked if electors in areas including Dale, South Hunsley, Willerby and Kirkella, Tranby, South West Holderness, Mid Holderness, Hessle, Cottingham North and Cottingham South should be given a vote.
East Riding Council could undertake the postal referendum as early as the summer, it said.
After the vote, councillor Stephen Parnaby, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said the council had "a duty to represent East Riding residents wherever they are".
Hull City Council has yet to comment.