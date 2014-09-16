Stolen Cleethorpes Town goalposts to be replaced
A businessman has offered to replace Cleethorpes Town's goalposts after they were stolen.
The club was left with "a real problem" ahead of an FA Cup tie with North Ferriby United after thieves made off with the goalposts.
But former Grimsby Town vice-chairman Mike Parker has offered to step in and replace the £2,000 goals.
He said the theft had been a "kick in the teeth" for the club.
"I've met the guys before when I was involved in football locally and I saw the story on BBC News.
"Supporting local sport is something I see as very important.
"These guys have done a great job and this was a bit of a kick in the teeth for them."
Cleethorpes play in the Northern Counties East League - the ninth tier of English football.
