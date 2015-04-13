A police motorcyclist suffered "life-threatening" injuries in a crash while on patrol in East Yorkshire.

The force said the crash happened at 11:30 BST on the B1362, Daisy Hill Road in Burstwick.

The male officer was travelling with a second police motorcyclist when he was involved in a collision with a car.

He was taken by air ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

Humberside Police said the officers "were not responding to an emergency at the time of the collision and were travelling at normal patrol speed".

A woman who was driving the car sustained minor injuries.

Road closures have been in place since the collision to allow accident investigation work to be carried out and diversions are in place.