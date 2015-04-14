Blundell's Corner junction closure to cause 'mayhem'
- Published
Plans to shut off traffic on one of Hull's busiest junctions for 14 hours at the weekend will cause mayhem, drivers claim.
The junction linking Ferensway, Beverley Road, Spring Bank and Freetown Way will be closed from 08:00 to 22:00 BST on Sunday for resurfacing.
Hull City Council said it was timed to avoid rush hour periods.
Taxi firm manager Glen Woodhall: "It's going to be mayhem. The outer streets won't cope with the flow of traffic."
Mr Woodhall, from 82 Cars, added: "There's been no information about the closure so a lot of people are going to be caught unaware."
Bus delays
The busy junction in the north-west corner of the city centre is a main route into and through Hull.
Known as Blundell's Corner, it is where the A1079 to Beverley, the A165 Freetown Way and Ferensway meet routes from the west of the city.
Drivers have already faced severe disruption and delays since works started in January.
Claire Robinson, from bus company East Yorkshire Motor Services, said delays were bad on Monday with a five minute bus journey taking one hour.
The company has already had to put in place emergency diversions because of gridlocked traffic.
Graham Hall, the council's assistant head of transport and asset management, said evening closure had been avoided because of noise to residents and nearby hotels.
He said: "It is far quicker to get it done in a day than it would be to try and do it over several periods of time."