Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption The blaze had spread to an adjacent betting shop

A large blaze that ripped through a derelict former hotel in Hull was started deliberately, the fire service said.

The blaze at the New York Hotel in Anlaby Road spread to an adjacent betting shop, which had to be evacuated. No one was hurt.

Three crews tackled the fire, which started at about 16:50 BST on Monday.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started on the second floor where it had found some rubbish.

Fire investigation officer Dave Bristow said: "Following a thorough investigation, I can confirm that the most likely cause of this fire was deliberate ignition.

"There was a small amount of rubbish found on the second floor of the building, which I believe is where the fire was started."

Mr Bristow said the investigation had been handed to the police.

Three fires in three weeks

Humberside Police confirmed it was investigating the cause of the blaze.

Work started last September to prepare the building for demolition after the council raised safety concerns over its condition.

Deputy leader of the council Daren Hale said last year that the building had "long fallen into a state of disrepair and the safety of residents and visitors is paramount".

It is the third derelict building fire in the city in three weeks.

Image caption The fire service said its inquiry into the George Lamb Memorial Chapel fire was "not conclusive"

A large blaze engulfed a disused Grade II listed church on 15 April. The fire service said its investigation into the George Lamb Memorial Chapel fire on Lambert Street was ongoing.

The authority was making steps to buy the property, which had been on the buildings at risk register since 1999.

Two days prior to the church blaze, a huge fire was deliberately started at the derelict former Cornmill Hotel on Holderness Road.

Police said it was not ruling out the possibility of "anything linking the recent spate of fires at [these] derelict premises".