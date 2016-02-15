Grimsby garden drain baby's post-mortem 'inconclusive'

The body was found by a plumber in the garden of the house on Scartho Road

Tests on the body of a baby found in a garden drain have proved inconclusive, police have said.

A plumber discovered the corpse on Thursday, after he was called to a property in Scartho Road, Grimsby.

Det Insp Christine Calvert said items found with the body suggested it had been "in situ" since a time "post 2013".

A post-mortem examination revealed the baby was a boy, but the cause of his death was undetermined, she said.

Further tests will be carried out.

Ms Calvert said the baby appeared to have gone to full-term.

