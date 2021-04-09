Prince Philip death: Duke's visits to East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
The death of the Duke of Edinburgh has prompted memories of his many visits to East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire over more than half a century of Royal duties.
One of Prince Philip's earliest visits to Lincolnshire was in 1953, the year of his wife's coronation, to see the devastation caused by the worst east coast tidal surge of the 20th Century.
His visit to Mablethorpe would be followed by many more to the county over the next six decades, either alone or with the Queen.
The Duke's strong associations with the military were reflected in frequent visits to both RAF Cranwell and RAF Scampton.
Since his marriage to the Queen in 1947 he has made dozens of visits to the region, usually two steps behind his wife.
He retired from royal duties in 2017.
A visit to Lincoln in 1958 saw the royal couple open the city's Pelham Bridge in a deluge of rain. The downpour also soaked 10,000 children waiting at Lincoln City's Sincil Bank ground to show off their dancing.
However, such were the conditions, the children had to be content with singing Tulips from Amsterdam.
Other highlights included visits by the duke to the steelworks at Scunthorpe, a tour of Grimsby fish market and, in 1996, opening Lincoln University, the first new city university for 25 years.
The duke also joined the Queen in 1981 to mark the opening of the Humber Bridge, then the longest single-span suspension bridge in the world.
Prince Philip was in Hull as his wife marked her Silver Jubilee in 1977 and that was followed by visits during the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.
The prince set up the Duke of Edinburgh Award to build confidence through non-academic activities, something a former Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire said was a real legacy.
"He's thought of things that have really helped young people," Dame Susan Cunliffe-Lister said.
"He hasn't just tagged along [with the Queen] he's had his own areas and thoughts and done an awful lot of work to make them happen."
One of his last visits to the region was when he and the Queen visited Hull in 2009.