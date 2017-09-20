Hull dock acid leak: Exclusion zone lifted after clear up
- Published
An exclusion zone has been lifted at Hull docks after an acid leak.
About 25 firefighters had to clear 500 metric tonnes of hydrochloric acid, which leaked from a 30ft high cylindrical storage tank causing a vapour cloud at King George Dock.
Eight people reported feeling unwell, with four being taken to hospital for assessment. They have now discharged, Associated British Ports (ABP) said.
Humberside Fire Service said all the acid had been removed from the site.
ABP said air quality in the area had returned "within safe levels" and normal service had resumed.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the leakage stopped 24 hours after it had started at about 22:30 BST on Monday. But it was continuing to check for vapours.
A 500m exclusion zone was put in place within the port on Tuesday while the tank, owned by United Molasses, emptied.
The company said the leak was caused by "a hairline crack" in the tank.
ABP said a second storage tank on the same site would be emptied for "precautionary measures".
In a statement, United Molasses Group Ltd said: "We're sorry for any concern caused as a result of the incident, and are grateful for the support and professionalism of Humberside Fire and Rescue, Associated British Ports, and the Environment Agency.
"The safety of our team and others working at King George Dock is always our biggest priority. Working closely with the relevant authorities, we acted immediately to contain the leak, which was caused by a hairline crack and alleviated by the tank's protective bund. The tank is now empty, and our focus shifts to removing final materials and ensuring investigations into the issue run smoothly."
According to its website, the firm trades and markets molasses, vegetable oils and stores bulk liquids.