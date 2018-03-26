Image caption Thames Ambulance Service provides patient transport in parts of Lincolnshire and Hull

An ambulance company that provides patient transport in North Lincolnshire is to lose its contract.

Thames Ambulance Service was ordered to make improvements to its service following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The NHS North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it intended "to commission a new service".

Thames Ambulance Service said it was "really disappointed" as it had made "significant improvements".

The CCG said it had been working with the company "to address ongoing performance issues".

It added: "While we have seen improvements in performance as a result of this work, our patients are still continuing to experience difficulties with the service provided.

"We are disappointed to have reached this position. However, it is extremely important to us that our local population receives good care."

The CQC report highlighted comments made by its own staff that the ambulance firm was "inept and disorganised", as well as complaints from patients about frequent delays, or ambulances not arriving at all.

Holly Mumby-Croft, chair of the North Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Panel, said she was "pleased" at the CCG's decision.

"It is not acceptable - they were failing our residents by providing a shoddy service, despite being given every opportunity to improve.

"These are vulnerable people who need to get to and from hospital for their appointments. Our residents deserve much better."

Thames Ambulance Service also has contracts to provide patient transport service in other parts of Lincolnshire and Hull.

It said it would work with the CCG "to continue focusing on providing further improvements for our patients".