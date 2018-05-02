Image caption Phil Morley resigned from Hull and East Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust in April 2014

The former boss of Hull and East Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust is to appear in court charged with four counts of fraud.

Phil Morley was chief executive at the trust, which runs Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill hospitals, for four years until his resignation in April 2014.

The trust's former chief nurse, Amanda Pye, also faces one charge.

The pair will appear before Hull Magistrates' Court on 8 June.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Mr Morley faces one count of conspiracy to commit false accounting, two counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of false accounting.

Ms Pye is accused of conspiracy to commit false accounting.