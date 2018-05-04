Image caption Steven Bayes was involved in the organising of Hull's City of Culture arts festival

A former councillor who downloaded indecent images of children and extreme pornography involving animals has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Steven Bayes, who was involved in Hull's bid for the UK City of Culture 2017 title, denied possessing indecent images and extreme pornography.

A jury found him guilty of the three charges in February and he was sentenced at Hull Crown Court earlier.

The NSPCC said his sentence reflected his betrayal of public trust.

Police officers had found the images on a laptop owned by the Labour councillor after searching his home in August 2016.

Nine images and three videos, showing abuse of children that were in the most serious Category A level, were found on the computer.

There were also three videos in the Category B level and extreme pornographic images of bestiality.

He had denied having a sexual interest in children and claimed other people had access to his laptop.

Bayes, 56, of Prospect Street, Hull, was suspended by the Labour Party following his arrest and a party spokesman said he was no longer a member following his conviction.

He remained a city councillor, for the Orchard Park and Greenwood ward, but had not sought re-election in Thursday's poll.

Recorder Richard Woolfall told Bayes: "Young children were subjected to acts committed by paedophiles for people like you who find pleasure in the sexual abuse of children.

"The effect on those children will undoubtedly be with them for the rest of their lives."

Bayes was put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "Bayes had been elected into a position of power and trust by the public and today's sentence reflects his betrayal of that faith shown in him.

"By downloading this material he has fuelled a vile trade in indecent images."