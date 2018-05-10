Image caption Phil Morley resigned from Hull and East Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust in April 2014

A former NHS boss facing fraud charges has been found dead at the bottom of cliffs in Sussex.

Phil Morley was chief executive of Hull and East Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust until his resignation in April 2014.

He was due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court next month charged with four counts of fraud.

Sussex Police said: "A body was found at the bottom of the cliffs at at 9.45pm on May 5. The man has not yet been formally identified."

In a statement, Chris Long, chief executive of Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We extend our sympathies to the family of Phil Morley, who was the chief executive of the organisation between 2010 and 2014.

"The trust will be making no further comment."

The Crown Prosecution Service said Mr Morley faced one count of conspiracy to commit false accounting, two counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of false accounting.

The trust's former chief nurse, Amanda Pye, faces one count of conspiracy to commit false accounting.

Mr Morley left Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in April 2014 citing "personal reasons", just before a report was published by conciliation service Acas which claimed there was a bullying culture at the trust.

He became chief executive of The Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Harlow, Essex, which went into special measures in October 2016 after being rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission.

He retired from the Essex trust in 2017 and set up a consultancy business.