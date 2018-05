Two men have been arrested after an attempt was made to snatch a two-year-old girl who was playing in her garden.

The suspect, who was accompanied by another man, ran off when he was disturbed by the child's father.

Humberside Police said it happened while the toddler was playing in the garden in Hedon, East Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the force had increased patrols in the area and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

