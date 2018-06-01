Image copyright Allan Cope Image caption Hull Bullnose Heritage Group said 25 tonnes of rubble had been dumped at the entrance of St Andrew's Dock over the last few days

About 25 tonnes of rubble dumped at the entrance to an old dock could scupper plans for a memorial service to Hull's lost fishermen, a group has said.

Organisers Hull Bullnose Heritage Group said the fly-tipping on a path prevented elderly people easily accessing St Andrew's Dock, once the heart of the city's fishing industry.

The service on 17 June could now be cancelled, it said.

Chairman Ray Coles said the event on the dock was "of great significance".

Image copyright Alec Gill Image caption St Andrew's fishing dock has remained empty and derelict since the 1970s

"It's one of the places that we have always gathered to commemorate lost fishermen," he said.

"This is where they sailed from and this is where they came back to when they did come back, and many didn't.

"Twenty-five tonnes of rubble has actually been dropped on that path within the last [few] days. If that is not removed then that means the service will not go ahead."

Mr Coles said there was a public path alongside the river, which was a longer route to the site, but "for people who are infirm in their 80s, some in their 90s, that's a no-go, they just cannot do it".

'Special feeling'

He said an area on the dock, known as the bullnose, "meant a lot" to the fishing community.

"When you go down there there's a special feeling that when you stand on that bullnose - you know that you're very close to what went on.

"At least 200 men's ashes were scattered from the bullnose. My own brother's ashes were scattered on the bullnose so it holds a lot of meaning for a lot of people."

Image copyright Alec Gill Image caption St Andrew's Dock was once the heart of the city's fishing industry

It is not clear who dumped the rubbish.

St Andrew's dock has been derelict since the 1970s.

Hull City Council has been approached for a comment.