Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption The Arctic Corsair was caught up in the Icelandic Cod Wars in the 1970s

An historic fishing trawler is being moved as part of flood defence work on the River Hull.

The Arctic Corsair is a visitor attraction moored behind the city's transport museum.

Hundreds of artefacts are being removed from the vessel before it is moved in September to undergo restoration work.

The ship will be the centrepiece of a new £27.5m maritime attraction built on a former ship building yard in Hull city centre.

The Arctic Corsair was caught up in the Cod Wars in the 1970s, when Icelandic gunboats rammed British trawlers to try and stop them fishing off their coast.

'Exciting time'

Volunteers, including many former trawlermen who worked on the ship, conduct tours around the vessel for visitors.

Hundreds of artefacts, including crockery, posters book and magazines, have being recorded, logged and placed into storage, ahead of becoming part of a new visitor display.

Labour councillor Marjorie Brabazon, said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the museum team as they begin the work to clear the trawler completely of its artefacts and collection.

"The volunteers have been involved in planning for the conservation and along with the team will oversee each stage of the work as it is undertaken."