Image caption The victim, a man in his 50s, was found in a grassed area in the Dane Park Road area of Hull

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found dead in Hull.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of a man, aged in his 50s, was found on land in Dane Park Road on Friday.

Humberside Police said two women, aged 42 and 18, and a 23-year-old man have been arrested in connection with his death.

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.