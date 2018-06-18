Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Colin Cadamartriea was convicted by a jury of 10 women and a man after one of the jurors was discharged due to ill health

A man who stabbed a fellow hostel resident in a revenge attack after a row about cash and beer has been found guilty of murder.

Colin Cadamartriea, 64, stabbed 31-year-old Jarrad Marsh, at the property on Albert Avenue, Hull, on 20 January.

Hull Crown Court heard during the week-long trial he killed Mr Marsh after the younger man had stolen his money and beer.

Cadamartriea, who denied murder, is due to be sentenced on 30 July.

The court heard Cadamartriea, who was representing himself after his defence team had quit on Thursday, had acted in "self-defence" after he was "threatened" by Mr Marsh.

Cadamartriea had arranged for his money to be paid into the 31-year-old's bank account because he did not have one. But he had not "received a penny", the jury was told.

There had been trouble between the pair in the past and both had issues with alcohol.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jarrad Marsh was stabbed at a hostel on Albert Avenue, in west Hull, on 20 January

On the day of the stabbing, the court heard Mr Marsh had stolen Cadamartriea's last can of beer and "broke into and smashed" his room.

The jury was told Cadamartriea "did not mean to kill" Mr Marsh and he had "wanted to frighten him".

Following the verdict, which was delivered by 10 women and a man after one of the jurors was discharged due to ill health, Mr Marsh's mother Julie said she and her family were left "devastated by his death".

"He was in the process of turning his life around," she said.

"He was ready to move out of the hostel and marry his fiancé Nikki, but that has been taken away from him by the actions of one individual."

Det Insp Grant Taylor said: "This case is an example of why we work so hard to take knives off the streets of east Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

"Colin Cadamartriea is clearly a violent man who stabbed and killed Jarrard Marsh in a revenge attack."