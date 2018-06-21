Image caption Rolandas Poskus was found in a grassed area in the Dane Park Road area of Hull

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a Lithuanian national in Hull.

Rolandas Poskus, 52, was found dead on a grassed area on Dane Park Road on 15 June.

Mantas Pundzius, 23, of Thornwick Close, Hull, is due before the city's magistrates later.

Three other people have been arrested. A 28-year-old man was detained on Tuesday and remains in custody, Humberside Police said.

A 42-year-old woman has been released on conditional bail, while an 18-year-old woman has been unconditionally released without charge.