Image caption Rolandas Poskus was found in a grassed area near Dane Park Road in Hull on 15 June

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Lithuanian man in Hull.

Rolandas Poskus, 52, was found dead on a grassed area on Dane Park Road on 15 June.

Stanislovas Bozys, 28, of Gordon Street, Hull, was remanded in custody earlier at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.

He is due to attend a plea and trial preparation hearing at Hull Crown Court on 19 July ahead of trial on 3 December.

Another man, 23-year-old Mantas Pundzius, of Thornwick Close, Hull, has also also charged with Mr Poskus' murder.

He was remanded in custody at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday and is also due to attend hearing on 19 July, ahead of trial in Hull on 3 December.