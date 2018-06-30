Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jack Robinson ready for his prom after flying 13,000 miles to attend

A 16-year-old boy travelled more than 13,000 miles from Australia to Hull to go to his school prom.

Jack Robinson was a pupil at St Mary's College in Hull before he and his family moved to Darwin, in the Northern Territory, in 2014.

His father Ashley, 49, said they made a promise to the school when they left that Jack would be back for prom night.

The teenager said was settled into the "laid back" Australian life but that Hull would "always be home."

Speaking before his prom, which was held at the Lazaat Hotel in Cottingham, Jack said: "I'm going with my mates, just to enjoy it really.

"We've kept in touch on Snapchat and on social media, but I'll be seeing everyone that I haven't seen in a long, long time."

'Massive moment'

Mr Robinson used to be a train driver but now works for the Australian government as "there's no railway station in Darwin".

He said: "We have come back for the prom - it was a promise that he made to the school and to his head of year when he left.

"She said 'you will bring him back for prom, won't you?' Realistically, I don't think either party thought it would it would ever happen, but it has!"

He added: "It's a massive moment in his lifetime".

The family - Mr Robinson, Jack and his sister Grace - are visiting family in Hull for two weeks but their mum has stayed in Australia.