Motorcyclist dies near South Cave on A63
- 30 June 2018
A motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a lorry on the main road into Hull.
The collision, near South Cave on the A63, happened on Friday afternoon, Humberside Police said.
The 27-year-old rider, a local man, died at the scene after his white Yamaha collided with an articulated truck.
The road was closed eastbound towards Hull for several hours. Police are appealing for witnesses.