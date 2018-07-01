Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene of the crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a farm vehicle on a rural road in North Lincolnshire.

The man, riding a Kawasaki bike, collided with the farm vehicle on the B1207, near the Roxby Causeway junction near Winterton on Friday.

The 48-year-old suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene on Ermine Street, said Humberside Police.

The force is appealing for anyone who was a witness and may be able to help to get in touch.

