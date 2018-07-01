Motorcyclist dies in Ermine Street crash near Winterton
- 1 July 2018
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a farm vehicle on a rural road in North Lincolnshire.
The man, riding a Kawasaki bike, collided with the farm vehicle on the B1207, near the Roxby Causeway junction near Winterton on Friday.
The 48-year-old suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene on Ermine Street, said Humberside Police.
The force is appealing for anyone who was a witness and may be able to help to get in touch.
